ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman's Club of Rock Springs awarded four Western Wyoming College students each with $300 grants for the spring semester. Recipients include Elizabeth Litchfield, Anthony Mitchell, Marycruz Alvarez and Abby Bottelo. The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-Wyoming
Woman's Club of Rock Springs
Woman's Club awards four students with $300 grants
