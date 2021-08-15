ROCK SPRINGS — Twice a year — once for spring semester and once for fall semester — Woman's Club of Rock Springs gives book grants to students taking 12 or more hours at Western Wyoming Community College. The amount of these grants may vary depending on the amount available. This fall the club was able to award $300 each to eight students.
Those who received grants included:
— Anthony Mitchell of Green River
— Michaelee Wisniewski of Green River
— Carol Ann Larson of Rock Springs
— Elizabeth Litchfield of Rock Springs
— Abby Bettolo of Rock Springs
— Alexia Clark of Rock Springs
— Amaya Hayes of Rock Springs
— Emmalee Williams of Rock Springs
These students applied through www.gfwcrocksprings.org. The board considers the applicants based on the information provided on the application and lets them know the amount the club was able to give them.
The club raised this money mainly through the annual Holiday House that happens the first Friday and Saturday of December. This past year due to COVID-19 we were unable to have the Holiday House in a home so tried a virtual Holiday House. The club is currently looking for a home for this year's Holiday House. If there is someone interested, they may contact gfwcrocksprings@gmail.com.
The club also did a large yard sale, a booth at International Day and at community day at White Mountain Mall. They also sold crafts, baked goods and had raffles to raise the money.
Anyone who would like to assist the club through Amazon or Smith's purchases will find information at www.gfwcrocksprings.org.
The club members also sell Teri Lynn nuts, which also gives a percentage of sales.
The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is a member of General Federation of Women’s Clubs — Wyoming.