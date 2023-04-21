Qualifications for membership: We have Cub Scout packs and Scout troops for boys and girls from kindergarten up to age 18.
Cost of membership: $87.25
Description oFf your group: Scouting offers youth the opportunity to learn personal values while participating in a variety of fun and challenging outdoor-oriented activities. The values emphasized are stated in the Scout Law, which says, “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.” Cub Scouts can start as young as kindergarten and remain a part of the Cub Scout pack until they either complete 5th grade or turn 11. Each age of kids is in separate groups called dens in order to work on their own advancements and participate in weekly activities. In Sweetwater County, we have Cub Scout packs that are all boys, others that are all girls, and others that the whole family can participate in, which makes it a great thing for families to be involved in together. After completing 5th grade or turning 11, they move into a Scout troop. There are separate troops for boys and girls, but they all participate in the same kinds of activities, such as camping and hiking, etc., and they all have leadership opportunities and advance toward becoming Eagle Scouts.