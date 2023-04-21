Website/social media: cfac4art.com, facebook.com/cfac4art and
instagram.com/cfac4art
Meeting address/times: Meets every Thursday from 4-6 p.m at the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs
Approximate number of members: 25
Qualifications for membership: Free and open to everyone
Cost of membership: Free. Please bring your own supplies.
Description of your group: Beginners and experienced knitters are welcome. Learn new techniques with a dedicated community of fiber enthusiasts.
Who to contact: Debora Soule, 307-362-6212, dsoule@
