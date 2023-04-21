Website/social media: facebook.com/groups/617597090373276
Meeting address/times: Addresses of meetings vary each month.
Approximate number of members: 33
Qualifications for membership: Must be a female veteran
Cost of membership: None
Description of your group: We are a group of female veterans who are looking for camaraderie and friendship among a group of like-minded individuals.
Who to contact: Alishae Blazich, 307-871-2771, aliblazich43@gmail.com
