Website/social media: sweetlibraries.com, facebook.com/sweetlibraries and instagram.com/sweetlibraries
Meeting address/times: Toddler Time is held Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First East, Green River.
Approximate number of members: 25
Qualifications for membership: Toddler Time is designed for children 0-3 years old.
Cost of membership: Free
Description of your group: Join us and encourage learning through stories, finger plays, baby sign language, shared reading and songs.
Who to contact: Becky Iwen, 307-875-3615, riwen@sweetwaterlibraries.com
