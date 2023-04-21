Website/social media: theyarnandthetale.com, instagram.com/theyarnandthetale and facebook.com/theyarnandthetale
Meeting address/times: Meets every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the yarn and the tale, located at 123 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Approximate number of members: 3-8
Qualifications for membership: Regular meeting days and times. These are adult‐only groups (16+).
Cost of membership: None
Description of your group: tuesday’s table is a place for the fiber arts community to gather and share projects, ideas, stories, tea and laughter.
Who to contact: Heidi Yaklich, 970-412-4403, theyarnandthetale@gmail.com
