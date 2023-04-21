Website/social media: None
Meeting address/times: Meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, September through May, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill on Elk Street in Rock Springs.
Approximate number of members: 16
Qualifications for membership: Attend a meeting, and then decide if you want to join.
Cost of membership: $70 annually, dues for Lions International and Wyoming state dues.
Description of your group: Community service includes sight-related concerns, paying for glasses for the needy, food ank donations and donating to Climb Wyoming.
Who to contact: Ron Taylor, 307-354-8449, rjwy1964@msn.com
