Website/social media: gfwcrocksprings.org and facebook.com/WomansClubOfRockSprings GfwcWyoming

Meeting address/times: General meetings are held on the third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. September through May. The December and May meetings are evening meetings at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held in different locations, so contact a member or check our Facebook and website for location. Literature Section, where books are discussed and exchanged, is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. September through May at the White Mountain Library. Busy Hands Section, where you may bring a craft to work on or work on a project the club is doing, is the fourth Tuesday of each month at the same time and location as Literature. The section meetings for December and May are parties held at a restaurant. Contact one of us or see our Facebook or website for more information.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus