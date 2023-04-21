Meeting address/times: General meetings are held on the third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. September through May. The December and May meetings are evening meetings at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held in different locations, so contact a member or check our Facebook and website for location. Literature Section, where books are discussed and exchanged, is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. September through May at the White Mountain Library. Busy Hands Section, where you may bring a craft to work on or work on a project the club is doing, is the fourth Tuesday of each month at the same time and location as Literature. The section meetings for December and May are parties held at a restaurant. Contact one of us or see our Facebook or website for more information.
Approximate number of members: We have approximately 50 members.
Qualifications for membership: Our members are 18 and over and may become a member with a simple application process. Our website has an application form. If a younger group wants to participate, we would be happy to look into starting a Junior Club.
Cost of membership: Dues are $30 annually.
Description of your group: We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to volunteer service and helping the community of Sweetwater County. We are part of a larger organization called the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. It is an international organization that is not part of any political or religious organization.