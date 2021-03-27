Continuing the legacy: Tynsky’s Rock Shop remains open

ROCK SPRINGS — Tysnsky’s Rock Shop has been a part of Rock Springs for 99 years — ever since Silvester “Switz” Tynsky was told to move his rock collection out of the oil change bay at the gas station where he worked on Dewar Drive. When Switz moved his rocks into a house across the street, he may not have known it, but he was starting not only a shop that would bear his name, but a legacy of sharing the joy of rocks that continues a century later.
Switz ran the shop for 50 years. His protegee Bari Sines ran it for just short of another 50. Now, their legacy will continue as the shop is run by Bari’s partner, Pam Haynes.
Bari worked under and learned from “Grandpa Tynsky,” then she and her business partner Doris Stroud took over the rock shop after he died in 1972. In 2002, Pam and her son Jeff walked in the door, and within a year Pam was helping Bari at the shop — the start of a lifelong partnership.
During her time running the shop, Bari shared her love of rocks, as well as her extensive knowledge of geology and fossils, with the community. She was always happy to answer questions from anyone who dropped in, whether it was to tell them the history of a particular fossil or the metaphysical properties of different kinds of rocks.
Bari also used her skills as a gold- and silver-smith to make unique jewelry. She often took commissions for specific pieces, but also made her own one-of-a-kind masterpieces. Bari spent time teaching others how to make jewelry as well — just one more way she was happy to share her knowledge.
Whether you visited once or a hundred times, Bari’s expertise and quick jokes made trips to the rock shop an informative and memorable experience for those who stopped in.
Last month, Bari died at home. Thanks to hospice, family, and friends, she was well taken care of during her last days.
Although Tynsky’s Rock Shop isn’t the same without her, Bari’s legacy will continue there, just as Grandpa Tynsky’s has. Bari left the rock shop to Pam, who has been helping run it for years, and she plans to keep it going. Pam’s family and friends are also helping out at the shop and supporting her as she goes forward.
“We want to expand on what Bari gave us,” Pam said.
The rock shop is the place to find a wide variety of rocks, gems, jewelry, fossils, and more. The collection includes local rocks from Wyoming and Sweetwater County, such as Wyoming jade, agate, and petrified wood, as well as rocks from around the world.
Rocks aren’t the only things that can be found in the shop, either. Bari also loved animals and plants, and the shop holds a variety of both. Rocket and Pockets are the current shop cats, and visitors may see Rocket napping on a display case and Pockets playing with Q-tips in the back.
Tynsky’s Rock Shop is typically open from noon to 6 p.m. When you stop in, you can not only explore the wide variety of the collection, but also experience Grandpa Tynsky and Bari’s ongoing legacy and the love of rocks that continues to be a part of our community.