SWEETWATER COUNTY — 2020: As Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead once sang, “What a long, strange journey it’s been.”
In the spring of last year, Cowboys Again Cancer (CAC) was in the preliminary stages of preparing for their 26th Annual Banquet and Benefit, always held the first Saturday in November. But then we were all rocked back on our heels by COVID. And, as spring turned into summer and the pandemic worsened, CAC realized that like everyone else, they would have to adapt to a new normal. The Banquet and Benefit, which draws nearly 900 Sweetwater County folks, was canceled. But that postponement did not deter the enthusiasm and “can-do” spirit of CAC’s dedicated volunteers.
“Our volunteers continued to work tirelessly in 2020,” said CAC President and Founder Margaret Parry. “They were committed to supporting our primary purpose – raising funds to provide grants to cancer patients residing in the county. They reached out to our many corporate sponsors and local businesses, asking them to continue the strong support they have always shown. And, true to form, our business partners answered the call, generously donating to the cause. I am truly heartened by how committed Sweetwater County continues to be in supporting our important mission – assisting cancer patients.”
As in years past, Cowboys Against Cancer provides grants in the amount of $1,500 for in-county treatment and $3,000 if the patient must travel elsewhere. Filling out an application only takes a few minutes. Nearly $350,000 was awarded to grant recipients fighting cancer since the November 2019 Benefit and Banquet and well over $6 million has been donated to patients since CAC’s inception in 1991. Every patient has a uniquely personal story, but they all agree the grant they received from CAC helped ease an unimaginable burden.
With the pandemic seeming to ease, Parry remains optimistic a November 2021 Banquet and Benefit will take place. “Our volunteers are ‘chomping at the bit’ to make this year the best ever,” she said.
If you or someone you know could benefit from a Cowboys Against Cancer grant, please contact the organization at 307-382-9606. Additional information and grant applications are available at the website cowboysagainstcancer.com.