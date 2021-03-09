GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River’s Environmental Systems Division hired a contractor to recycle the used concrete that has been stored at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The used concrete was crushed and made into a material that can be used as road base and cobble, according to a press release. The recycled concrete is being used on multiple Public Works projects.
Thirty thousand dollars was budgeted for the work. The city anticipates doing this every two to three years, the press release explained.
Used concrete will continue to be accepted at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Concrete is welcome from both capital improvement projects, contractors and residential users. The concrete needs to be rebar/mesh free and processed down to 2 feet by 2 feet size or smaller. Rocks and bricks will be accepted on an approved basis. Cinder blocks are not accepted at the treatment plant site. Those who wish to donate concrete should note the signs for instruction on dumping. For more information, contact Jason Palmer at 307-872-0542 or jpalmer@cityofgreenriver.org.