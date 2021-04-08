SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming kicked off its Spring Diaper Drive on April 5. The drive continues through April 18 and will benefit Sweetwater County’s smallest residents. United Way hopes to collect 10,000 diapers to close the gap on diaper need and to give babies their best start on life.
To participate, residents can donate diapers, of all sizes, and wipes at drop-off locations. New, opened packages of diapers are also accepted. In Green River, drop-off locations are the Sweetwater County Library and Green River Recreation Center. In Rock Springs, the drop-off locations are White Mountain Library, Rock Springs Library and United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Monetary donations can be made at www.swunitedway.org or text “UWSW” to 269-89.
A press release said community diaper banks are an important resource for families in need. In 2020, 60,202 diapers were distributed to 329 children in Sweetwater County. United Way has partnerships with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and Wamsutter Community Health Center to make diapers available in Green River, Rock Springs and Wamsutter. Over the last year, the unemployment rate increased and there were times when basic need supplies were not available in stores.
It is estimated that families in need fall 19 diapers short each month. With the help of the community diaper banks, United Way is helping relive the burden of diaper need by keeping babies clean, dry and healthy while creating financial and emotional breathing room for families, according to the release.
“This past year was particularly hard on a lot of families. Families experiencing diaper need should not have to choose between feeding their families or buying diapers,” Community Impact Coordinator Shelley Richno said. “And donating to the community diaper bank is a way people can help. There are no other assistance programs that provide diapers.”
United Way is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, which said 1 in 3 families struggles to provide clean diapers for their baby. In Wyoming, the cost of infant care in a single-parent household consumes 32% of the income. The average cost of diapers for a year is $936.
Residents can help by volunteering, donating or hosting their own diaper drives. Families can get diapers by visiting the Food Bank of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs or Green River on their distribution days or at the Wamsutter Community Health Center during regular business hours.
For more information, contact Richno at 307-362-5003 or srichno@swunitedway.org.