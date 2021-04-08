United Way of Southwest Wyoming kicked off its Spring Diaper Drive April 5. The drive will run through April 18 and will benefit Sweetwater County’s smallest citizens. United Way hopes to collect 10,000 diapers to help close the gap on diaper need and to help give babies their best start on life. In Green River, drop-off locations are Sweetwater County Library and Green River Recreation Center. In Rock Springs, the drop-off locations are White Mountain Library, Rock Springs Library and United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Monetary donations can be made at www.swunitedway.org or text “UWSW” to 269-89.