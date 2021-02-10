ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rock Springs on Saturday, Feb. 20, to provide food assistance to anyone in need.
Distribution will begin at 1 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex at 3320 Yellowstone Road. Food is available for anyone seeking supplemental food assistance and will be provided on a first come, first-served basis. There are no qualifications, membership fees or eligibility forms to complete.
The drive-up model keeps food recipients in their cars and encourages social distancing. Pre-bagged or boxed food is placed in the trunk or back seat of each vehicle. Participants should make sure there is ample space in their vehicles to receive a bundle of food.
Additional information is available by contacting Sweetwater County Emergency Management at 307-922-5370.