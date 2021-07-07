ROCK SPRINGS — A group of Sweetwater County local nonprofits have teamed up for a WyoGives Day fundraising event, Charity Chow Down. Held at Bunning Park in Rock Springs on July 14 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., food trucks will be in the park and donating ten percent of proceeds to the event, which will be split evenly among the nonprofits, according to a press release.
The second annual WyoGives Day is set for Wednesday, July 14. WyoGives, a 24-hour online day of giving, is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. It is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise funds and awareness for Wyoming nonprofits. By visiting WyoGives.org, individuals can search for a specific organization or by county or city to invest in causes they care about. Charity Chow Down was created in celebration of WyoGives.
While Charity Chow Down is still accepting vendors, these companies have confirmed their participation: 307 Seafood, Buffalo 44 Wood Fired Pizza, Chill Out Ice Cream, Mean Maggi’s, Neurotic Dogs, Rock Sprinkles Sweet Inspirations, Snak Shak, Stellar Coffee Mobile Drink, Square State Brewery and Ye Old Kettle Corn.
“We encourage businesses to allow their employees a little extra time on their lunch hour that day or to even buy them lunch to support the event,” said event coordinator Chelsey Lipka.
The participating nonprofits will be in attendance with information and activities until 6:30 p.m. Nonprofits include Actor’s Mission, Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Climb Wyoming, Golden Hour Senior Center, Hospice of Sweetwater County, Ray Lovato Recycling Center, United Way of Southwest Wyoming, Western Wyoming Family Planning, Western Wyoming Community College Foundation, Young at Heart Senior Center and YWCA of Sweetwater County.
At 7 p.m. the city of Rock Springs will be hosting Concert in the Park with a performance by Stones Throe.
Current sponsors of the event are the city of Rock Springs, Infinity Power and Controls, PacifiCorp, Peak Disposal, Rock Springs Regional Airport and Wyoming Financial Insurance.
“We’ve already had some good buzz about Charity Chow Down. We are hoping to make it an annual event," said Kelly Frink, Executive Director of United Way of Southwest Wyoming. "Local nonprofits keep getting asked to do more with less and at some point, that just isn’t possible. The goal is to raise awareness about local programs who provide so much to our community while raising funds to help them continue their work. Many of these charities have a very limited staff, so working together to have a larger event is amazing. I don’t know of another event that benefits these many nonprofits at once. We are lucky to have the help of Chelsey Lipka from Jim Bridger Power Plant to coordinate Charity Chow Down.”
For more information, contact Frink at kfrink@swunitedway.org, 362-5003 or visit the "Charity Chow Down - WyoGives Event" event page on Facebook.