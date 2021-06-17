ROCK SPRINGS — '80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack will perform in the Sweetwater County Fair's After Dark Concert Series.
The band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Flashback Heart Attack is more than just flashy outfits, occasional choreography and funny stage shtick, according to a press release. Flashback Heart Attack plays the biggest hits of the 80’s with precision, reverence and a whole lot of love.
Clad in a choice of the authentic red leather suits, black tie, hair metal or yacht rock attire, the coronary cohorts of this engaging new-wave 80’s cover band perform faithful, high-energy renditions of monster jams like “Jessie’s Girl” “Your Love” “Just Like Heaven” and “Don’t Stop Believin” with engaging delivery.
Flashback Heart Attack is an award winning, high energy, engaging show playing all the best 80’s hair metal, dance, pop, new wave, glam rock, and hard rock hits. They will take the audience on a journey to a different place in time. They are edgy yet sophisticated, funny and entertaining.
To keep the '80s groove going, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is partnering with Wyoming’s Big Show to host the concert as well as an '80s costume contests, '80s trivia and special pricing for the event. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced 2021 After Dark concerts including LANCO on Aug. 3, Queensryche on Aug. 4, Frankie Ballard on Aug. 5 and Clint Black on Aug. 7.
For the most up to date information on the Sweetwater County Fair, visit the website: www.SweetwaterEvents.com.