ROCK SPRINGS – The 10th annual charity poker run hosted by American Legion Riders of Post 24 is adding activities for kids. Organizers said the goal is to get more families involved.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help veterans with suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The event starts with poker run registration from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Post 24 at 551 Broadway St. in Rock Springs. The route goes to Atlantic City and back. Organizers said all vehicles are welcome, and the last hand is due by 5 p.m.
Registration for the kids events is from 9-10 a.m. All of the children stops will be in Rock Springs, such as at the tank and jet in Veterans Park. Young participants can earn tickets at each stop which will enter them in drawings for prizes like bicycles and gaming headsets.
Hot dogs and chips will be served at 1 p.m. at the post, and the kids activities should finish by 3 p.m.
The poker run also includes music, food by Sweetwater Smoke, door prizes and a raffle drawing for a Henry Golden Boy military edition rifle.