GREEN RIVER — The Green River Arts Council and the City of Green Parks and Recreation Department will host the 16th annual Art on the Green from Aug. 20-21 on Expedition Island in Green River.
Events include a 24 hour live art competition. Professional and amateur artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end. The competition will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Historic Pavilion at Expedition Island, 475 South Second East. Contestants have until 11 a.m. Aug. 21 to complete their work. The public is invited to be firsthand witness of amazing art creations from start to finish. The event runs concurrently with the popular River Festival celebration at Expedition Island Park and is free for the public to attend.
In addition to the competition, the Art on the Green event features many other opportunities for the whole family. From 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 20, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21, there will be a childrens’ creation corner which is a free opportunity to create art projects led by volunteers. The public will have an opportunity to bid on and take home art creations on display in a silent auction throughout the competition. At 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20, there is a special art competition called Battle on the Green outside of the Pavilion. This is a fast paced competition where artists participate in three elimination rounds with 30 minutes to create a painting on a surprise theme chosen by the Green River Arts Council. The public and a panel of judges vote on which artists move on to the next round.
Art on the Green culminates at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 with an awards dinner, where professional judges announce the winners in the various categories. Dinner tickets are available at the door for $30. Original artwork will be on display and for sale throughout the event.
For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 307-872-0514.