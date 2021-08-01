GREEN RIVER — The Green River Arts Council and the Green River Parks and Recreation Department will host the 16th annual Art on the Green from Aug. 20-21 on Expedition Island in Green River.
Events include a 24-hour live art competition. Professional and amateur artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have one day to create artwork from beginning to end. The competition will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Historic Pavilion at Expedition Island at 475 S. Second E. Contestants have until 11 a.m. Aug. 21 to complete their creations. The public is invited to be firsthand witness of amazing art creations from start to finish. The event runs concurrently with the River Festival celebration at Expedition Island Park and is free for the public to attend.
Art on the Green event features many other opportunities for the whole family. There will be a children’s creation corner from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21, which is a free opportunity to create art projects led by volunteers. The public will have an opportunity to bid on and take home art creations on display in a silent auction throughout the competition.
At 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20, there is a special art competition called Battle on the Green outside of the Pavilion. This is a fast-paced competition where artists participate in three elimination rounds with 30 minutes to create a painting on a surprise theme chosen by the Green River Arts Council, according to a press release. The public and a panel of judges vote on which artists move on to the next round.
Art on the Green culminates at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 with an awards dinner, where professional judges announce the winners. Dinner tickets are available at the door for $30. Original artwork will be on display and for sale throughout the event.
For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 307-872-0514.