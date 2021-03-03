ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater will host two online acrobatic shows.
In association with DCA Productions, Cirque-tacular presents Snowkus Pocus and Spring-A-Ding-Ding.
Video on-demand passes for Snowkus Pocus are on sale March 7, and will stream until April 8. Video on demand passes for Spring-A-Ding-Ding will be available March 21 and will stream through April 1. Passes are available at www.BroadwayRS.com.
In the one-hour production, Snowkus Pocus, Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful characters that inhabit the magical world of Snowkus Pocus. Enjoy dazzling cirque, breathtaking acrobatic dance, and incredible specialty circus acts performed by Jack Frost, the North Wind, the Snow Queen and the ever-changing Azura of the Sky. This snow show for all ages will amaze, inspire and enchant your imagination — and quite possibly — melt your hear, according to a press releaset.
The glory of the season unfolds in Cirque-tacular’s Spring-A-Ding-Ding. In this one hour performance, Brianna, a charming and curious girl, hops into an 'adventure-through-the-seasons. During her search for the elusive butterfly that her grandmother says will usher in the next season, Briana encounters a host of adorable woodland characters and their comical antics. Portrayed through charming clowning, dance, and can't-believe-your-eyes circus specialty acts, audiences of all ages will surely be delighted, according to the release.
For more information or to purchase passes visit www.BroadwayRS.com.