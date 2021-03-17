ROCK SPRINGS — This year’s tour of Julius Caesar by Utah Shakespeare Festival will be filmed and made available to guests of the Broadway Theater until March 29 for free.
viewers can choose which day they would like to watch the performance by visiting www.broadwayRS.com and look under Upcoming Events. Viewers are also invited to participate in a live workshop.
Festival tours in the past have also included workshops, something that is being made available this year through digital means. Live, interactive workshops led by the Julius Caesar cast and crew will be available for Broadway Theater audiences at 7 p.m. on March 29 also free.
“This isn't a fast and easy production filmed on an i-phone,” According to workshop coordinator, Jeremy Thompson, Artists have worked for months planning the production, and professional actors have been in Cedar City living and rehearsing in a quarantine bubble for weeks. The play is filmed by a professional media company, with multiple cameras, both stationary and hand-held. The cameras will move throughout the theatre, with actors at times speaking directly into the cameras and to the audience. This attention to detail will give playgoers an experience similar to being in the theatre with the actors, according to a press release.
Thompson is not only the workshop instructor, but he has a role in Julius Caesar as Brutus. He returns to the Festival after appearing in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and most recently in the Every Brilliant Thing tour. He has worked regionally at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Great River Shakespeare Festival, Island Shakespeare Festival, and Idaho Repertory Theatre. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Puget Sound and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Idaho, both in theatre arts.
For more information visit www.broadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.