Rock Springs — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is rolling out the sixth year of their lunchtime concert series – the Brown Bag Concert Series.
The concerts will take place from noon-1:30 p.m. every Tuesday this June through August. Due to ongoing construction on the historic First Security Bank building, the concerts will be located on the lawn behind the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building at 333 Broadway. Picnic tables with umbrellas will be available for concert goers. The shows are free and guests are invited to bring their lunch and enjoy a summer day in Downtown Rock Springs; most of the Downtown restaurants offer take-out as an option for lunch.
The 14-week concert series will feature a variety of music styles including country, rock, folk Americana and more.
The Brown Bag Concert Series line-up includes:
JUNE
— June 1: Stephen “T00M3R” Caron
Caron is a local performer, blending his lyrics with hip-hop beats. He has five albums under his belt, including his recent release, “Nothing’s Perfect.”
— June 8: Steven Davis
Only one year after Davis got his first six-string guitar, he was writing his own songs. Music has been a constant passion in his life.
— June 15: Andy Sydow
Sydow is an Americana, Rock, Folk singer/songwriter from Denver. The multi-instrumentalist uses satire to get his point and is constantly touring.
— June 22: Flyover Town
This Green River duo is popular for their country/outlaw originals.
— June 29: Eddy Delbridge
Delbridge is a Rock Springs singer/guitarist, specializing in humor in some of his songs. Most are familiar with his catchy tune, “I-80 Is Closed.”
JULY
— July 6: Dave Pedri
Feel free to dance on the grass. Pedri is a local accordion player who plays polka tunes.
— July 13: Rupert Wates
Interaction is very important to Wates. The London-born artist prefers smaller, more intimate spaces, where the audience is up close and personal, where true musicianship counts and where real emotion is not faked.
— July 20: Ryan Biter
With some songs, Biter is allowed to play with expansive/ambient sounding tones and textures. Local radio stations such as Arizona’s Adult Alternative, 92.1, Prescott has been supporting his music.
— July 27: Micah Paisley
Paisley was inspired to play the bass guitar after being invited by friends to join a band when he was in high school. His brother also encouraged him to play, as well. “Although I play mushy love songs, my favorite music to listen to has always been punk rock,” Micah said in a press release.
AUGUST
— Aug. 3: Few Miles South
Few Miles South is a female fronted country and roots band created by Blake English and Tori Lund.
— Aug. 10: The Rough and Tumble
These performers are a dumpster-folk/thrift store American duo. They present no nonsense, straight forward, modern-sounding folk music.
— Aug. 17: DanO K (Dan Kershisnik)
Kershisnik has played solo and in several bands in Ann Arbor, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver and Rock Springs. Along with his original material including "Wild Hearted Woman," "I Like My House," "Stay in the Game," "Tomorrow's Calling" and others. He plays an assortment of cover tunes from Gordon Lightfoot to Tom Petty, Kane Brown to The Cars, in a campfire concert atmosphere.
— Aug. 24: Joe Barbuto
Barbuto has been tackling the keys for many years. Many recognize him as a band member in local band, Wy5. He also has his own band, Joe Barbuto Trio.
— Aug. 31: Nick Gomez
Gomez is a multi-instrumentalist from Texas. Always keeping busy musically, sound has always been a passion for Nick and being able to share his art with whoever will listen has always been the greatest and most fulfilling reward.
Presented this year by SweetwaterNOW, the Brown Bag Concert series is underwritten by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund. Sponsors of the series include: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Justin T. Spicer, AAMS; High Country Realty - Emily Lopez; Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund; Joe’s Liquor and Bar; RND Consulting; The 307 Real Estate Group; Western Engineers and Geologists; and WyoData Security.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.