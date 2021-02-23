ROCK SPRINGS — Create something from your imagination, take a class, go to a concert, visit a gallery or museum during Arts Month 2021, while you enjoy many art programs and events offered in Rock Springs, March 1-30.
Mayor Kaumo will officially designate March as Arts Month in Rock Springs at the March 2, 2021 City Council meeting.
Viewers are encouraged to stop by the Rock Springs Historical Museum and check out the Spring Cleaning exhibit. Since it is a window display, it can be seen from outside. It is best to see it at night when the exhibit is lit up, according to museum director, Jennifer Messer.
Throughout the month of March, local artist, Shari Kumer will have her exhibit opened to the public at White Mountain Library. There is no admission price.
It’s a winter circus for the whole family — streaming through April 8 is Cirque-tacular’s Snowkus Pocus.
The glory of the season unfolds in Cirque-tacular’s Spring-A-Ding-Ding. This captivating performance will be streamed until April 1.
Youth Arts Month takes place March 2-13 at the Community Fine Arts Center, featuring Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School.
Sing, dance and laugh as musicians duel it out on stage at the Broadway Theater. The String Showdown will perform at 7 p.m. on March 13.
Music fills the auditorium at Western Wyoming Community College with “Songs For A New World” at 7:30 p.m. March 11, 12 and 13. This is an in-person and online event.
Youth Arts Month will be celebrated again at the Community Fine Arts Center, March 17-27, featuring Walnut Elementary and Westridge Elementary School.
“Songs For A New World,” produced by Western Wyoming Theater will be available online, March 18- 20.
At the Western Wyoming Community College Art Gallery, spectators can see “Abraham – Out of One, Many,” March 20 - April 3.
Photography enthusiasts are invited to the Sweetwater Photography Club Meeting at White Mountain Library, 6:30 p.m. March 24.
New to Downtown is the Spring Artists and Makers Market at Bunning Hall, March 27. The Market will feature all handmade and homemade items. Vendors can sign up with Rock Springs Main Street/URA. Vendor fees are $25.
March 27 will also see a YWCA Open Painting Party at Coal Train Coffee Depot for Bowls of Caring 2021. Pay $15 for a ceramic bowl, mug, or spoon rest that you get to personalize and keep. The profits brought in from the fundraiser benefit all of Sweetwater County through the services offered at YWCA.
Shakespeare fans can enjoy Julius Caesar by the Utah Shakespeare Festival online. Viewers can catch this virtual performance on March 29.
Local artists, businesses and organizations will be recognized for their dedication in the Arts virtually during the presentation of the inaugural Mayor’s Arts Awards on March 31.
For more information, or to register for the events, call Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434, visit their office at 603 S Main St., or visit www.BroadwayRS.com or www.DowntownRS.com.