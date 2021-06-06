This photo provided by Clowns Without Borders shows performers under and atop a tree near San Miguel, El Savador, in 2016. A Bozeman-based performer and nonprofit leader with a penchant for red noses has partnered with a land mine safety group to create videos, GIFs and games to educate children on the dangers of landmines. Naomi Shafer, a Bozeman resident and executive director of Clowns Without Borders, is part of an international team of performers and educators creating landmine safety videos in four countries.