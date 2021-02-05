Carmela Sileo, left, and Susan McEachern sit next to each other and talk in the dayroom on Feb. 3 at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, Alabama. Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care centers over the past few weeks, offering a glimmer of hope that studies and health officials link to various factors, including the start of vaccinations, the easing of a post-holiday virus surge and better prevention.