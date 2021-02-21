ROCK SPRINGS — Country star Tracy Byrd recently added a stop at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs to his current tour. He will perform an acoustic concert at the theater on Oct. 11. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale soon and range from $25 to $45.
Tracy Byrd became known on the country music scene in 1993 when his third single, called "Holdin' Heaven," off of his MCA Records, self-titled debut album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts. The Album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck's "Someone to Give my Love to" cementing Byrd as a traditional country troubadour, according to a press release. The debut album went on to be certified Gold, a reward signifying sales in excess of 500,000 copies.
Byrd's second project, "No Ordinary Man," kept building on the momentum the first album created, the first radio single from it called "Lifestyle's of the Not so Rich and Famous" reached No. 4, followed by another top five hit, "The First Step," then with the release of the smash, chart topping hit "Watermelon Crawl" the second album crossed the half million sales mark and certified Gold. The release of the fourth and last single on this project moved Byrd to the top of both the Billboard Album and Singles Charts. The song was called "The Keeper of the Star's," and it shot to No. 1 on the singles charts and pushed the album to Double Platinum Status, which certifies sales of more than 2 million copies. "The Keeper of the Star's" won Academy of Country Music's Song of the Year award in 1995.
His third studio Album, "Love Lesson" is one of Byrd's favorites, according to the release. It included the title track, another top five hit single for Byrd, also included were the top 15 singles, "Walking to Jerusalem" and "Heaven in My Woman's Eyes," Byrd's personal favorite.
A fourth top 15 single was released called "4 to 1 in Atlanta," which Byrd performed live on the David Letterman Show. The "Love Lesson's" album also reached sales of 500,000 copies certifying Gold.
"Big Love" became Byrd's fourth studio album with its release in the fall 1996. It spawned two more top five singles with the release of the title track and "Don't Take Her She's All I've Got" The Video's of both of these songs reached the top of CMT's Video Chart's and also earned Byrd his first TNN television special titled "Tracy Byrd's Big Love" on which Byrd invited guest's Johnny Paycheck, Mark Chesnutt and Asleep at the Wheel. The Album "Big Love" became Byrd's fourth consecutive studio album to be Certified Gold. Tracy said that this meant more to him than anything because he knew fan's were not just listening to his hit songs on the radio, they were laying down their hard earned money to own a copy of their own and that was flattering.
The fifth project on MCA was titled, "I'm From the Country," and it contained the title track a fun, party song stating what most fan's already knew, that Tracy Byrd was from the Country and sang Country Music. The CD also contained a ballad called "I Wanna Feel That Way Again." Both of these singles reached the Top Five on the charts. It was at this same time that TNN Outdoors recruited Byrd as the TV host of their Weekend Outdoor Broadcast. Byrd, a well-known outdoorsman, was perfect for the job and continued his hosting responsibilities for three years.
Byrd crossed into the new Millineum with the release of his Album "10 Rounds" It took off on the release of a duet with his longtime hometown buddy and hero Mark Chesnutt. The song was called "A Good Way to get on my Bad Side" and was a milestone for Byrd to finally get to record with his good friend. Then came the release of the party song of the year, "10 Rounds with Jose Cuervo" which shot to the top of the Billboard Charts to notch Byrd's third No. 1 single. He also hit the top 10 with his Spanish guitar flared "Just Let Me be in Love."
Next came "The Truth About Men", which first released the title track which was a comedic look at what Men are really like, it was a team effort with Byrd's buddies Blake Shelton, Andy Griggs, and Troy and Eddie of Montgomery Gentry lending their talents to the song and the video. This Album also released the top five smash "The Drinkin' Bone" which became a crowd favorite sing along song.
Byrd later released his second greatest hits project, another feat that not many artists experience — two greatest hits projects. It debuted in the top five of the album charts and became Byrd's sixth Gold Album, and sent him to more than 6 million records sold.
Through all of these years Byrd became a promoter favorite on the road, performing more than 4,000 exciting shows across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia from 1992 until 2009. He then needed a break to take care of himself and his most precious thing, his family, wife Michelle, daughter Evee and son's Logan and Jared. He did not perform from 2010-2013, but in 2014 he got back to the music with a new band and a new found sobriety and love of the thing he enjoys so much. "These day's my life has great balance, with my music being a part of it, not all of it, I can honestly say I have never enjoyed it more." Byrd said in the release.
Watch for ticketing information soon.
For more information on the Broadway Theater visit www.BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434. Follow Tracy Byrd at www.TracyByrdMusic.com.