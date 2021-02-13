...Significant Snow West and South, and Dangerous Wind Chills
East...
.A quick moving system will result in another round of significant
snow over western and southern areas today into this evening. An
Arctic air mass over the east and south combined with breezy winds
will result in dangerous wind chills today into Sunday. Also
breezy winds will result in areas of blowing snow especially over
the south tonight.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow and areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40
mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. The heaviest snow will occur until
mid evening, followed by significant blowing snow tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including along
Interstate 80. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Please share your travel plans with friends and relatives.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Dancers Tasha Petersen from Argentina, top, and Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay of the Eolienne company prepare before performing "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon, based on Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale.
Acrobats Gioia Zanaboni from Italy, top, and Anja Eberhart from Switzerland of the Zania company practice outside in a public park as their training center room is closed prior to presenting their acrobat show "Never Retiring" in Marseille, south of France, on Feb. 4.
Dancers, from left, Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay, Tasha Petersen from Argentina, Valentino Martinetti from Argentina, Marius Fouilland from France and Lucille Chalopin from Paris of the Eolienne company perform "Le Lac des Cygnes" on Feb. 4. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle.
Performer Alice Rende from Brazil does her preparations before performing "Passages," a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle.
Sylvie Guillermin, choreographer of "Parallèle 26," a creation with the Archaos circus company featuring students acrobats and dancers prepares the stage at Theatre de La Criee. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.
Performer Alice Rende from Brazil warms-up prior to performing "Passages," a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, on Feb. 4.
Dancers, from left to right, Tasha Petersen from Argentina, Lucille Chalopin from Paris, Marius Fouilland from France, and Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay, of the Eolienne company perform "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon on Thursday, Feb. 4.
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns canceling shows and shuttering venues.
But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.
Ending Saturday in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, the fourth edition of the Circus Biennale (BIAC), held every two years in the south of France, celebrates the injury-defying and spine-stretching arts that fuel the storied spectacle.
More than 110,000 people attended the last BIAC, in 2019. This year it had up to 2,000 visitors, all professionals who work in the circus or are looking to buy shows.
Even that is a testament to the grit and determination of the organizers, who skillfully adapted their festival to the French authorities' rules and regulations.
"We started with a plan A, then plan B, then plan C, then plan D, and finally we decided to do plan E which was a Biennale for professionals. That was possible, we were allowed to do it," said BIAC organizer Raquel Rache de Andrade.
The dozens of performances featured upside-down tutus, acrobatic bicycles, multicolored parachutes and enough contortionism to shock a chiropractor.
Virus safety signs put up at the port-side venue showed a clown with red nose, bow tie and mask, and the accompanying text: "Having a big nose does not exempt you from wearing one."
In France, theaters, concert halls and other venues have been shuttered since Oct. 30 due to COVID-19. Before that, they were shut from mid-March to late June.
No one knows when the performing arts will be allowed to begin again.
But it's important to show that culture is essential, according to Yoann Bourgeois, a dancer and choreographer who trained in the circus arts and is the flagship artist of this year's BIAC.
"The management of this crisis has had an extremely violent impact on poets, artists, people who dedicate their lives to culture in general," Bourgeois said. "It has categorized what is considered essential or non-essential. We are convinced that poetry is essential to live."