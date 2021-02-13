Virus Outbreak France The Show Goes On on stage
Dancers Tasha Petersen from Argentina, top, and Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay of the Eolienne company prepare before performing "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon, based on Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale.

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns canceling shows and shuttering venues.

Performer Alice Rende from Brazil warms-up prior to performing "Passages," a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, on Feb. 4.

But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.

Acrobats Gioia Zanaboni from Italy, top, and Anja Eberhart from Switzerland of the Zania company practice outside in a public park as their training center room is closed prior to presenting their acrobat show "Never Retiring" in Marseille, south of France, on Feb. 4.

Ending Saturday in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, the fourth edition of the Circus Biennale (BIAC), held every two years in the south of France, celebrates the injury-defying and spine-stretching arts that fuel the storied spectacle.

More than 110,000 people attended the last BIAC, in 2019. This year it had up to 2,000 visitors, all professionals who work in the circus or are looking to buy shows.

Dancers, from left, Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay, Tasha Petersen from Argentina, Valentino Martinetti from Argentina, Marius Fouilland from France and Lucille Chalopin from Paris of the Eolienne company perform "Le Lac des Cygnes" on Feb. 4. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. 

Even that is a testament to the grit and determination of the organizers, who skillfully adapted their festival to the French authorities' rules and regulations.

Performers Pauline Barboux and Jeanne Ragu of the Libertivore company present their show "Ether" directed by Fanny Soriano in Marseille, France, on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

"We started with a plan A, then plan B, then plan C, then plan D, and finally we decided to do plan E which was a Biennale for professionals. That was possible, we were allowed to do it," said BIAC organizer Raquel Rache de Andrade.

Performer Alice Rende from Brazil does her preparations before performing "Passages," a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. 

The dozens of performances featured upside-down tutus, acrobatic bicycles, multicolored parachutes and enough contortionism to shock a chiropractor.

Virus safety signs put up at the port-side venue showed a clown with red nose, bow tie and mask, and the accompanying text: "Having a big nose does not exempt you from wearing one."

Sylvie Guillermin, choreographer of "Parallèle 26," a creation with the Archaos circus company featuring students acrobats and dancers prepares the stage at Theatre de La Criee. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended. 

In France, theaters, concert halls and other venues have been shuttered since Oct. 30 due to COVID-19. Before that, they were shut from mid-March to late June.

No one knows when the performing arts will be allowed to begin again.

Performers present during a professionals-only event "Periple 2021," a non-stop, six-month circus performance organized by the six jugglers that compose the Protocole collective during the BIAC.

But it's important to show that culture is essential, according to Yoann Bourgeois, a dancer and choreographer who trained in the circus arts and is the flagship artist of this year's BIAC.

Performers Pauline Barboux and Jeanne Ragu of the Libertivore company present their show "Ether" directed by Fanny Soriano during International Circus Arts Biennale.

"The management of this crisis has had an extremely violent impact on poets, artists, people who dedicate their lives to culture in general," Bourgeois said. "It has categorized what is considered essential or non-essential. We are convinced that poetry is essential to live."

Dancers, from left to right, Tasha Petersen from Argentina, Lucille Chalopin from Paris, Marius Fouilland from France, and Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay, of the Eolienne company perform "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon on Thursday, Feb. 4.
