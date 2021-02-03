LARAMIE – It didn’t have the pomp and circumstance a signing day in January might have had in years past, but University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl is content with the latest two pieces of his recruiting class.
The Cowboys signed two players Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day – wide receiver Tony Evans Jr. and running back D.Q. James – likely completing their 19-man class. The other 17 signed in December during the Early Signing Period.
Classes can contain up to 25 players, and seniors opting to return for an additional season due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not count toward the 85-man scholarship limit next fall.
Evans and James, both listed as three-star prospects by 247Sports, played together at Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Texas, leading the Tigers to a 11-3 record in 2020. Evans is listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, and figures to add length to a receiving corps that has been trying to get bigger in recent years. He caught 21 passes for 465 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
Bohl actually coached the linebackers at Tulsa when Evans’ father, Tony Evans, played running back for the Golden Hurricanes. They were able to connect the dots on a Zoom call, Bohl said.
“You can see him being able to go up and make contested catches, which we think is something that we need to continue to improve with our offensive arsenal,” Bohl said. “You can see he's able to run down the field vertically, adjust to the ball well. And we certainly need that type of big play potential.”
James, listed at 5-foot-7, 185 pounds, is a different type of back than the Cowboys have on their currently constructed roster. He is a speedster who runs a 10.6 100-meter dash, Bohl said, and will be used in a plethora of roles on offense. He averaged 9.5 yards per carry as a junior, finishing with 837 yards.
“He can really fly. And speed is something that is hard to coach. You can see him hit the crease here and run away,” Bohl said. “D.Q. is a guy who is going to add an element to our running back room that is unique. And not to say that our other running backs don't have good speed, but D.Q. has exceptional speed. And so that's going to be an ingredient that I think is going to add great value.”
With the addition of Evans and James, UW’s class breakdown is: two running backs, two wide receivers, two offensive linemen, one tight end, two linebackers, four defensive linemen and six defensive backs.
Blazek leaves
Sources confirmed with WyoSports a 247Sports report that University of Wyoming offensive line coach A.J. Blazek is expected to take the same job at Vanderbilt.
Blazek, who was most recently at North Dakota State, was hired by Bohl on Jan. 4 to replace Bart Miller. Miller was named the offensive line coach at the University of Illinois on Dec. 29, 2020, following two seasons with UW.
Bohl confirmed with media that Blazek is no longer with the football program, but could not comment if he had been hired by Vanderbilt. The Commodores have not made any formal announcement on Blazek yet.
“I know every school has different procedures they go through. I can say that he had intentions to go to Vanderbilt and left, and that was his intentions. And that's what he told me,” Bohl said. “We wish him well.”
Opt-out players return, reinforcements on the way
Several key UW players opted out of the season during the fall, including starting safety Rome Weber, starting defensive tackle Mario Mora, starting defensive end Solomon Byrd and running back Titus Swen. All but one player is back with the team for winter workouts, Bohl said, with the lone exception being away due to a preexisting condition.
“COVID was a unique circumstance for all our players. I think we still have maybe one guy who's has an unrelated medical issue that is not on campus right now,” Bohl said. “But all the players who had opted out from COVID are now in the midst of our winter conditioning program.”
Quarterback Sean Chambers, who broke his leg in the season opener at Nevada in late October, has been cleared for some activities, Bohl said, but is not at full speed yet. Bohl said he saw Chambers running Wednesday morning and anticipates him being at full strength come spring.
Bohl also anticipates defensive tackle Ravontae Holt, who tore his ACL during the 2020 season, will be back “at 100%” this fall, though he has not been cleared to run yet. Holt tore his other ACL during the 2019 season.
Linebacker Charles Hicks, who missed the final game of the season with a leg injury, was also practicing with the team Wednesday, Bohl said.
Chambers has suffered season-ending leg injuries in each of his three seasons with the Cowboys. He was voted a team captain prior to the start of the 2020 season and opened as the starter against the Wolf Pack. Levi Williams, who started the remainder of the season, will also be back next fall.
“He's running. He's throwing. He's not at full speed yet, but that's right around the corner,” Bohl said of Chambers. “He's got a real determined look in his eye, and he's a great captain.”
Bohl expects a pair of senior linemen, guard Logan Harris and tackle Alonzo Velazquez, to be back next fall, as well. Velazquez, who was slated to start at tackle, missed the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum. Harris played in five games and was an honorable mention All-Mountain West pick for the second year in a row.
The two practiced with the rest of the team Wednesday morning and have told Bohl they plan to return.
“Around here is kind of the Code of the West – when you make a promise, you keep it. And so unless there are some unforeseen things, I think both of those guys will be playing for the Cowboys this fall,” Bohl said.
Defensive end Victor Jones, who was suspended for a violation of team rules in December, is still enrolled as a student, but is not currently with the football team, Bohl said. His status will be evaluated at the end of the semester.
“And if things go hopefully how they can go, he will be allowed to come back and allowed to return to activities during the course of the summer,” Bohl said.
