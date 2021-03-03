ROCK SPRINGS — The third display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Desert View Elementary School and Farson/Eden School at the Community Fine Arts Center from March 2-13. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
The exhibit includes nearly 150 students displaying their artwork and they are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan and Susanne Whitson.
National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the Community Fine Arts Center has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.
The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by hosting the annual displays.
“This is our favorite time of the year, seeing the students’ artwork and how proud they are showing it to their families. Whether it is collage, pastels, drawing with markers or painting with watercolors, each piece is unique,” Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director said in a press release. “The arts matter to all ages and we are so fortunate to share this with the public.”
Student artists include:
DESERT VIEW ELEMENTARY
Kinderboost: Skylynn Fleming, Karson Kalista, Aiden Leftwich and Kenneth Stromberg
Kindergarten: Adilay Arellano, Derek Bonacci, Giamma Cherny, Lynly Durrans, Liam Grubb, Grace Hays, Isaiah Hewitt, Carsyn Hodder, Amarah Inlow, Noah Magana, Bennett Pedri, Jacquelyn Perez, Zeha Rodabough, Daleyza Sanchez and Trigger Taylor
First grade: Joshua Colchado, Kambrynn Eyre, Estreya Gil, Yailenny Godoy, Aaron Gutierrez, Maela Hardinger, Ophelia Maes, Hudson Nilles, Alonso Perez, Victor Perez, Avery Schuler, Kruz Wamsley and Amyka Willaby
Second grade: Luis Avina, Georgia Childers, Aliyah Copeland, Ava Copeland, Jason Duran, Sophia Gomez-Piedra, Gavin Haskins, Marybel Iturrio, Kathryn Juoni, Keyla Molina Aguilar, Lalayna Richards, Klohe Smith, Ailyn Velazquez Parra and Alison Wintermote
Third grade: Richa Cherny, Arianna Clark, Ahna D’Anna, Jarret Hartley, Shaunteya Hunt, Maxwell Lucas, Vanessa Overy, Kaiden Roby, Elliott Souza and Karson Wamsley
Fourth grade: Deonté Carter, Carlos Colchado, River Cole, Fisher Copeland, California Eaton, Asia Foster, Hailey Hartley, Olivia Hoopes, Sophia Jackson, Yoni Mux Pol, Conner Nipper, Nathalia Perea Rodreguez, Yareli Perez, Donald Phillips and Brinley Porter
FARSON/EDEN SCHOOL
Kindergarten: Kinley Harns, Xander Henrie, Dayton Kester, Brycen Ogden, Lylah Ryan, Ramsey Sisam and Alexander Sorenson
First grade: Gentrey Allen, Benjamin Folks, Garrison Mines, Cora Robinson and Mya Suter
Second grade: Buckly Baker, Haylee Boodleman, Keelyn Brossard, Easton Macy, Elliana Ryan, Leif Summers and Kiera Weiss
Third grade: Ashton Folks, Sage Madsen, Paige Neilson, Mason Suter and Bailey Walsh
Fourth grade: Addison Eaton, Rylie Franklin, Brystoll Gines, McKenna Goicolea, Abby Hendricks, Madison Hodder, Bree Long, Cloie Lowry, Kade Mertin, Paden Neilson, Dustin Ryan, Tessa Ryan, Peyden Sisam and Mark Weaver
Fifth grade: Saige Baker, Aubrey Boodleman, Kaleb Dubry, Tori Dubry, Karter Duran, Drew Eaton, Sophia Goicolea, Stephen Griffin, Yahir Loredo, Clancy Madsen, Oaklyn Roberson, MaKhenna Ryan, Stryker Thoren and Damian Trejo Gonzalez
Seventh grade: Mason Bear, Haley Benson, Jaycee Dufford, Alivia Goicolea, Emily Hendricks, CJay Hodder, Kole Johnson, Cadence Jones, Braydon Long, Autumn Madsen, Jaxon Roberson, Eli Scheer and Marilyn Weaver
Ninth grade, Art 1: Garrett Blaisdell, Audrey Hendricks, Ory Johnson, Cash Jones, Loy Madsen, Kresten Mines, Harlie Smith and Connor Weese
11th Grade, Advanced Art I: Trevor Cowan and Tyra Thoren
12th Grade, Advanced Art II: Katriana Darrah
Community Fine Arts Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.