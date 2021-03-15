ROCK SPRINGS -- The author of “The Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series and Sidekicks Book and Wine bar invites the public to join a spook-tacular drive-thru event.
Jeff Kinney is coming to Rock Springs and will distribute copies of his new book, “Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,” at Eastside Elementary School on Saturday, March 20. Tickets are available, which include the cost of one book.
Costumes and car decorating are encouraged. Participants can Wimpify or Spookify their vehicles so they’re ready to roll through Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru. The family with the best-decorated car will win a boxed set of “Awesome Friendly” books.
One ticket admits one car. Organizers said the ticket cost is equal to the cost of the book.
All books will be pre-signed. Due to health restrictions, there will be no personalization at this event and no books signed from home.
In addition to Spooky Stories, pre-signed copies of all “Awesome Friendly Kid” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books will be available for purchase at the event.
Organizers said Kinney is happy to take socially distanced photos with fans.
All attendees over age 2 must wear a mask when their car windows are open, no exceptions.
All attendees must stay in their cars at all times during the event, no exceptions.
Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/143646331043 to schedule a drive-thru time.
TICKET DONORS WANTED
Sidekicks is also looking for companies or individuals who would like to purchase and donate tickets to the drive-thru with Kinney.
"A ticket is needed to do this event and a whole family can do this together without leaving their vehicle. The cost of the ticket is the same as the cost of the book that they will be given by Jeff himself. The drive thru is very impressive and will leave a lasting memory and encourage the love of reading!" a Facebook post said.
Those who purchase a ticket for donation should message Sidekicks or organizers will assume the ticket is for personal use.
"We will get it to a family who would otherwise not be able to go, along with recognition of your contribution," the post said.