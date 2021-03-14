Weather Alert

...Snow Gradually Ending Today... .Expected central Wyoming impacts will continue through this evening. The heaviest snow has diminished for southern and western Wyoming but will continue through this evening for central Wyoming. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create near- blizzard conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 80 and other major highways will be impacted by this storm. Allow extra time to reach your destination or make alternate travel plans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&