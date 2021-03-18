ROCK SPRINGS -- With its increased sunshine and warmer temperatures, spring is a beloved time of year. For those who live in areas where the weather changes dramatically throughout the year, spring can be a respite from the snow and also a chance to enjoy the outdoors prior to the arrival of the muggy, hot days of summer.
Families can create a bucket list of entertaining and perhaps educational spring activities. Those who want to try something new can explore these ideas.
-- Watch a sunrise or sunset: Take advantage of longer days by enjoying nature's light show. Wake up extra early and start the day with the sunrise. If you're not a morning person, then wait until the last of the amber and red streaks light the sky and watch the sun drop below the horizon.
-- Fly a kite: There is a reason why the adage "March goes in like a lion and comes out like a lamb" is so fitting. Early spring weather can be gusty and unpredictable. Take advantage of windy conditions by flying a kite by the coast or in an open field.
-- Head to a farm: Spring is not only about the rebirth of trees and flowers, but also a prime time for various animals to give birth to their young. A visit to an area farm or petting zoo can be a great way to catch a glimpse of some of these adorable little as they enter and adapt to their new environments.
-- Check out a new town: Take a road trip to a previously unexplored place. Spend the entire day there shopping, dining and supporting the community.
-- Enjoy al fresco dining: While outdoor dining during the pandemic may have been done as a necessity, do not forget how it also can be a relaxing way to enjoy a meal. Find a restaurant with a particularly scenic backdrop and dine outdoors.
-- Visit a thrift shop or flea market: Spring cleaning can serve as the catalyst for people to put items on sale. One person's trash is another person's treasure. Spring can be a great time to shop for antiques as well.
-- Go horseback riding: Enjoy the scenery on the back of a majestic mare or spectacular stallion.