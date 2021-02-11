Gina Carano attends the LA premiere of "The Mandalorian" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, 2019. In a statement Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Lucasfilm said Carano is no longer a part of “The Mandalorian” cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate.