ROCK SPRINGS — Clap, dance and sing at The Broadway Theater.
The String Showdown, presented by Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, will be on stage at 7 p.m. March 13 at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. Doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Masks and social distancing are required.
The String Showdown is more interactive than a band, more exciting than a D.J., and more unique than dueling pianos, according to a press release.
Multi-instrumentalists, Mike Lauer (George Maurer, Bobby Vee) and Greg Byers (Kat Perkins, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) collide in The String Showdown. Get ready for a fun and fast-paced performance, full of sweet licks and hilarious riffs. As a dueling string duo, they rock you with a mishmash of your favorite hits from radio, TV and movies, inviting the audience to clap, dance and sing along. Their instrumental skills will amaze music spectators while they laugh at their irreverent, family-friendly humor, according to the release.
Each show is crafted to entertain; with the perfect blend of crowd engagement, comedy and musical magic. Find out why The String Showdown is the Midwest’s hottest blend of musicianship and entertainment, according to the release.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and at www.BroadwayRS.com.
For more information visit www.BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.