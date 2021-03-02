The String Showdown, featuring multi-instrumentalists, Mike Lauer (George Maurer, Bobby Vee), on right and Greg Byers (Kat Perkins, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), on left, will be on stage at 7 p.m. March 13 at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. Doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Masks and social distancing are required. Tickets are $10 and available at Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and at www.BroadwayRS.com.