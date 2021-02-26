TV Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament on Aug. 2, 2019, in Dana Point, California. Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 25, announced it has ordered “Iron Mike,” a limited series about the life of boxing great Mike Tyson. 

 Invision via AP Photo/Willy Sanjuan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hulu announced it has ordered a limited series dramatizing the life of boxing great Mike Tyson, who quickly slammed the production as "cultural misappropriation."

In a press release Thursday, Hulu said "Iron Mike" will explore "the wild, tragic and controversial life and career" of a polarizing athlete.

comments powered by Disqus