...Strong Winds Likely Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph. Locally stronger gusts are possible along Wyoming
Boulevard south of Casper.
* WHERE...Sweetwater, Natrona and southeastern Fremont Counties.
* WHEN...Through today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blow over risk for
light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor
trailers. Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case
of a sudden, strong wind gust.
