Hungry for a colorful musical?

ROCK SPRINGS — Shane Meats as Seymour, right, obtains a mysterious plant played by JP Sorensen. The Rock Springs High School Drama Department is putting on a musical production of “Little Shop of Horrors” with performances starting at 7 p.m. on April 14, 15, 16 and 17 and a 1 p.m. matinee on April 17 at the auditorium on 1375 James Drive. Tickets cost $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. The performance about an out-of-this-world plant with a ghastly appetite. The play contains mild violence and adult language. Temperature checks and mask wearing are required to attend the musical.
Xenia Crosby as Audrey, left, confides in skid row residents played by, second from left, Jaydn Fernandez, Tasha Seppie and Emma Zanetti.
Rock Springs High School performers sing about neighborhood problems in the song “Skid Row.” They include, from left, MyKenzy Davis, Lucy Lowell, Emma Zanetti, Samantha Boren, MacKensie Reece, and Alison Jensen.
Cranky florist Mr. Mushnik confronts the doo-wop girls. Performers include, from left, Tasha Seppie, MyKenzy Davis, Hallie May (standing), Jadyn Fernandez, Emma Zanetti, Lucy Lowell, Anna Sorenen and Hayden O’Toole.
Skid row denizens, from left, Olliver Turner, JP Sorensen, Gabriel Garcia, and Emiliano Gonzalez perform in “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Xenia Crosby as Audrey receives a slap from her abusive boyfriend Orin played by Gabriel Garcia.
Shane Meats as Seymour comforts Xenia Crosby as Audrey.
