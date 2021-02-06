...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From this afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&