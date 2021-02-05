Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, on Aug. 28, 2018. The ICC says its jurisdiction extends to territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, appearing to clear the way for its chief prosecutor to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions. Bensouda, said in 2019 that there was a “reasonable basis” to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip as well as Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank.