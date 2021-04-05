You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating snow tonight through tomorrow afternoon...

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT...Rain changing to a wet snow. Snow accumulations generally
less than one inch. Up to an inch of snow is possible from
Pinedale toward Bondurant.

* WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming including the Green River Basin and
Sweetwater County.

* WHEN...Tonight through Tuesday morning.

If the slipper fits . . .

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read
If the slipper fits ...

If the slipper fits ...

GREEN RIVER — The slipper will fit perfectly for the right girl on opening night of Green River High School’s production of “Cinderella.” The play will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the high school theater with additional performances on April 8-10 and April 12. A matinee will be presented at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. One of the two casts rehearsing the slipper scene for the production include, from left, Eli Thomas, Chatney Tirrell, Ethan Peterson, and Tyrel Higbee. See more pictures on Page B2.

Tickets cost $7 and are available at the door and online at https://www.onthestage.com/show/green-river-high-school/cinderella-broadway-version-23396/. Virtual streams of the production are also available for $20 per family. The GRHS production features music by Rodgers and Hammerstein and features the new book by Douglas Carter Beane used in the 2013 Broadway production. The play is directed by Bradlee Skinner.
GRHS 2021 musical Cinderella

For the 2021 musical at Green River high School, two actors will be playing each of the leads and will be split into two separate casts. Tyrel Higbee, left, and Chatney Tirrell will be performing at 7 p.m. on April 8 and 12 at 1 p.m. on April 10. The casts will alternate shows. The cast page of the ticket website lists which actors will be performing each night.
GRHS 2021 musical Cinderella

Effort alone isn’t enough to make a glass slipper fit. Actors in this scene from the Green River High School production of “Cinderella” include, from left, Jessica Owens, Laural Kurth, Amber Gambles, Caden Knudson, Ethan Peterson, and Tyrel Higbee.
GRHS 2021 musical Cinderella

Hannah Skinner as Charlotte, left, and Emmalee Skinner as Madame make their way to the prince’s banquet.
GRHS 2021 musical Cinderella

Beth Figenser as Gabrielle, left, and Timmy Golightly as Jean-Michel help bring Green River High School’s fairy-tale production to life.
GRHS Cinderella godmother

Sandra Figenser as Marie the fairy godmother, right, gives some helpful advice to Chatney Tirrell as Ella.
GRHS 2021 musical Cinderella

Young actors include, from left, Chatney Tirrell as Ella,, Tyrel Higbee as Prince Topher, Beth Figenser as Gabrielle and Timmy Golightly as Jean-Michel.
comments powered by Disqus