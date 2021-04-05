If the slipper fits ...
GREEN RIVER — The slipper will fit perfectly for the right girl on opening night of Green River High School’s production of “Cinderella.” The play will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the high school theater with additional performances on April 8-10 and April 12. A matinee will be presented at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. One of the two casts rehearsing the slipper scene for the production include, from left, Eli Thomas, Chatney Tirrell, Ethan Peterson, and Tyrel Higbee. See more pictures on Page B2.
Tickets cost $7 and are available at the door and online at https://www.onthestage.com/show/green-river-high-school/cinderella-broadway-version-23396/. Virtual streams of the production are also available for $20 per family. The GRHS production features music by Rodgers and Hammerstein and features the new book by Douglas Carter Beane used in the 2013 Broadway production. The play is directed by Bradlee Skinner.