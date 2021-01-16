In this combination photo, from left, Mayim Bialik, attends the Israeli Consulate Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Israel on June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles; Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California; Aaron Rodgers arrives at the ESPYS on July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles; and Bill Whitaker attends the CBS Upfront on May 15, 2019, in New York. “Jeopardy” announced Wednesday that Couric will become the first woman ever to host the show and will be among those guest hosting on an interim basis along with NFL quarterback Rodgers, “Big Bang Theory” Bialik and “60 Minutes” correspondent Whittaker.