ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, located at 125 Firestone Road behind Arby's, is hosting the Liberty Quartet. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Organizers said the concert is free to the public and a love offering will be taken.
The Liberty Quartet have been performing and sharing the gospel in song for two decades. The guys cherish the opportunity to connect with people and make new friends wherever they go, they always lead the congregation in an incredible concert of worship, and their ministry bridges all generations, bringing enjoyment to all, according to a press release.