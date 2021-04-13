Weather Alert

...Winter Weather to return to most of Central and Western Wyoming... .A storm system will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow to portions of Wyoming late tonight through Thursday afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected at times. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MDT Thursday. The first round of snow will occur tonight, with a lull expected Wednesday morning into early afternoon. Another round of snow is expected late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and very low visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow especially late tonight, and then again Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel along Interstate 80 may become difficult overnight into Wednesday morning, then again Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&