Chase Elliott holds up the season championship trophy as he celebrates with his race crew in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Nov. 8, 2020. NASCAR is being heavily promoted by a broadcast partner as about to embark on “The Best Season Ever” and on paper that could be true. NASCAR this year will race on dirt for the first time since 1970, the schedule includes a whopping seven road courses and five venues new to the Cup Series. Michael Jordan and Pitbull are among new team owners entering the sport in 2021 and Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, is the reigning champion.