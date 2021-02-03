Hidemasa Nakamura, right, games delivery officer for the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020), joins other representatives from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) at a Joint press briefing in Tokyo on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Tokyo 2020, IOC and IPC announced Wednesday they jointly developed and published the first version of "The Playbooks," which contains advice from international and Japanese health experts for COVID-19 countermeasures as well as the guidelines and rules that each games stakeholder will need to observe in order to play their part in ensuing a safe and secure games.