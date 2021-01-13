Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 24F. NW winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 80 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 24F. NW winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 80 mph.