PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series kicks off Sunday, July 4 with high-energy Ozark indie-folk band National Park Radio headlining. Special guests Carolina Story, a Nashville country-folk duo will play middle and Pinedale singer/songwriter Jason Tyler Burton will open. Music will start at 4 p.m. at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Shows are free to the public and are children and pet friendly.
The July 4 Soundcheck will also coincide with the Town of Pinedale’s annual 4th of July Picnic from 2-4 p.m. and is free and will feature boxed hot dogs and hamburgers.
Pinedale’s fireworks show will begin at sundown.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
Emotional, gut-wrenching, but still incredibly hopeful, National Park Radio’s music reverberates important themes about life, love, and difficult choices, all while echoing the enduring beauty of the band’s deep-seated roots in the Ozark Mountains. Formed in northern Arkansas in 2012, National Park Radio, headed by singer/songwriter Stefan Szabo, have infused the surrounding region, and many others as well, with their unique brand of indie folk music. Emerging from the shadows cast by giants Mumford and Sons, The Decemberists, and The Avett Brothers, National Park Radio offers the indie folk world something a little different: An outstanding blend of incisive songwriting and organic Americana charm alongside a heritage in genuine mountain music.
Launched in 2009, Carolina Story built their reputation the old-fashioned way, performing countless shows from coast to coast during a whirlwind six-year run that saw them gracing stages from the Grand Ole Opry to AmericanaFest. After taking a temporary break from the road to welcome two children into the world, the duo returned in a big way in 2017, signing with the record label Black River Americana to release their studio debut, “Lay Your Head Down.” The album was a critical hit that helped land the band dates with the likes of Hayes Carll, Bob Schneider, and Delta Rae, among others, and prompted Rolling Stone to declare them an “Artist You Need To Know.”
Jason Tyler Burton is a wanderer, a soul-searching adventurer who writes songs about the journey. His songs and stories are heartfelt, reflecting a search for meaning and home, with a voice and lyrics that invite you to lean in a little, and really listen.
All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council.
For full Soundcheck lineup and more information visit www.soundcheckpinedale.com.