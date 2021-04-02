OGDEN, Utah -- Utah Humanities, Weber State's Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities and Westminster College's School of Arts and Sciences invite communities throughout Utah to join us for a special virtual screening of "A Reckoning in Boston" on Wednesday, April 7, followed by a live Q&A with the filmmaker James Rutenbeck and subject/producer Kafi Dixon.
The documentary follows students in a Clemente Course in the Humanities, a free, interdisciplinary humanities course offered to adults “of modest means who dare to dream.” While the events of the film take place in Boston, the documentary is relevant to all audiences, and especially those in Utah, where the Venture Course operates as part of a national network of Clemente Courses, according to a press release.
In the film, James Rutenbeck, a white suburban filmmaker attends a Clemente Course to make a film about the school and its students. While there, he meets Kafi Dixon and Carl Chandler, students seeking to transform their lives in inner-city Boston. Rutenbeck is forced to come to terms with his own complicity in racist structures and deepening social and economic divides in his community. Dixon and Chandler come on board as producers of the film, and the three bring to light the history of systemic racism that has spanned generations, along with its modern implications.
“This film demonstrates how we can all become engaged in the democratic process -- that our communities are stronger when everyone's voices are heard and counted,” said Dr. Deborah Uman, dean of the Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities at Weber State University. “This film powerfully demonstrates the importance of education and citizenship, reminding us of how much work there is left to do in the world.”
ABOUT THE COLLEGE
The Weber State University Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities teaches students to excel as they seek, understand, question and express complexities critical to the experience of being human, according to the release.
Lindquist College serves nearly 2,000 undergraduate students and 200 graduate students in Ogden, Utah. It offers degrees in communication, English, foreign languages, performing arts, visual art and design, and film studies. For more information, visit weber.edu/arts-humanities.