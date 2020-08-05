Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT... AT 451 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR HORSE CREEK, OR 18 MILES EAST OF LARAMIE, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WHITAKER, HORSE CREEK, FEDERAL AND RANCHETTES. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 25 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 21 AND 33. INTERSTATE 80 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 355 AND 356. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR; SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING.