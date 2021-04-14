GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce will host the 20th annual River Festival on Aug. 20-21.
The Festival begins with the marathon registration at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The Cajun Shrimp boil will take place on Aug. 20 with 800 meals available with two dinning times available, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold in advance in early July. Organizers urge those interested to purchase tickets early, since the boil sells out every year. Prices are $25 for the Boat, which is approximately one pound of shrimp; or $45 for two boats, known as the Date Night Special; and $15 for Canoe, with approximately one-half pound of shrimp. All meals include potatoes, corn, sausage and soda or water. Tickets are also available for a spaghetti dinner served by Knights of Columbus as a fundraiser.
The Great Duck Race will take place at noon on Aug. 21, which is a fundraiser for the Chamber and tickets are on sale now at the Green River Chamber. Tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20, and you do not need to be present to win. Cash prizes of $250 for first place, $150 for second place, and $75 for third place will be awarded.
The Green River Chamber will once again be partnering with Seedskadee Trout
Unlimited to bring the Flaunt your Fish competition! Flaunt your Fish will take place
at Expedition Island, with voting on both days of the event. Results will be announced during Aug. 21. Participants will sponsor a fish for $50 for this competition and then decorate the fish. Over the years, the creativity of these fish has been amazing as businesses and individuals alike enjoy the creativity and competition of this event, according to a press release. Fish can be picked up at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. You can decorate both sides if you want, but only one side will be judged. Remember this is a family-friendly event and the fish should be decorated with this in mind.
Local band NoWhere Fast will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. Fireworks start at dark.
River Festival will also host to several homemade/handmade craft vendors both days of the event on both Expedition Island and in Ever’s Park. There will be a number of vendors selling unique jewelry, artwork and other handmade items.
The 18th annual Run with the Horses Marathon will take place on Aug. 20 on the Wild Horse Loop Tour. The race will be professionally timed again this year. Timing is more efficient and the results are immediate. The run will begin and end on Expedition Island. This event will also include a half marathon and a 10K run and will begin at 7 a.m. More than 130 participated in the marathon last year. The event has grown to a nationwide event, and has had seven other countries represented. Locally, the event has draw from the surrounding area with the addition of the 10K run. Runners proceed through town, on to the Wild Horse Loop Tour and then turn and follow the same route back.There will be aid stations every two miles with water, PowerAde and energy snacks alternating at each station. For more information on the marathon visit
www.runwiththehorsesmarathon.com.
The Beer Garden will be available of both days of the event. Food vendors will be present Aug. 21. Entertainment will be provided by the Party Squad beginning at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 on Expedition Island.
The Car Show on Evers Park will once again be hosted by the Sweetwater Rodders. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, vintage and new are welcome. During last year’s event, 40 cars and motorcycles were registerd. You can register your ride at the Green River Chamber or on the day of the event. Registration costs $10 per vehicle.
The Green River Chamber is also working to bring new activities that will be available for the public to do during River Festival, so watch for the latest updates.
The Green River Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization and works to provide the community with a quality event for both spectators and participants.
For more information or to register for any River Festival event, visit www.grchamber.com/pages/river-festival-information or contact the Chamber at 307-
875-5711 or email pr@grchamber.com.