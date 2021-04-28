ROCK SPRINGS – Rounding out the After Dark Concert Series at Wyoming’s Big Show is American heavy metal band Queensrÿche, which will perform Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Against the formidable obstacles of an ever-changing cultural landscape, the rise and fall of various musical trends, and the near collapse of the record industry itself, Queensrÿche secured a triumphant legacy as one of hard rock’s most respected and celebrated acts, selling 30 million albums around the world across a 30-plus-year career, according to a press release.
The band’s name is uttered in the same breath as many of the groups they looked to as influences and others who arose as peers. Queensrÿche built a dedicated legion of fans while traveling the globe on tour with fellow rock giants like Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Judas Priest, and Def Leppard. In recent years, the group has consistently delivered high-octane live shows combining the hungry fire of a new band with the tempered experience of master showmen. Organizer said even with 11 gold and platinum plaques and a several top-10 hard rock anthems woven into the very fiber of the genre, Queensrÿche won’t relent. In fact, it is in the throes of a jaw-dropping creative resurgence.
Dark, melodic, dynamic, diverse, instantly memorable, with an intellectual slant to the songwriting and lyrics that are always inviting on the surface while rewarding deeper listening, Queensrÿche continuously replenishes itself, more than three decades into their body of work. Brave, adventurous, never less than authentic, Queensrÿche captured the rare lightning-in-a-bottle status of being both legendary and contemporary, the release said.
The performance is presented with support from Kelly’s Convenience Centers.
Other After Dark Concert Series performers include LANCO on Aug. 3, Frankie Ballard on Aug. 5, ‘80s Tribute Band Flashback Heart Attack on Aug. 6, and Clint Black on Aug. 7. For the most up-to-date fair information, visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.